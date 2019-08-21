BRF S.A. (BRFS) Reaches $9.20 After 7.00% Down Move; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Holding By $408,000

The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 913,333 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 16/03/2018 – BRF: BRAZIL HALTS POULTRY CERTIFICATION ON CO.’S EXPORTS TO EU; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN SAYS IT’S TOO SOON TO TALK IN BOARD RESHUFFLE; 17/04/2018 – Shareholder of Brazil’s BRF says board battle hurting business; 05/03/2018 – BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 14/05/2018 – BRF SAYS 12 BRAZIL PLANTS BANNED FROM SHIPPING TO EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON PRE-DEFINED LIST OF CANDIDATES TO THE BOARD- STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRF S.A. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EUThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $7.48B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $8.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BRFS worth $523.53M less.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS) stake by 105.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 34,000 shares as Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS)’s stock rose 17.10%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 66,163 shares with $856,000 value, up from 32,163 last quarter. Geospace Technologies Corp now has $179.04M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 19,061 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 20,500 shares to 38,900 valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) stake by 130,000 shares and now owns 49,900 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods has $800 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is -18.48% below currents $9.2 stock price. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.