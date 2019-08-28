BRF S.A. (BRFS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Meat Products companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of BRF S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.00% of all Meat Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BRF S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.68% of all Meat Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BRF S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.23% 15.00% 8.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BRF S.A. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BRF S.A. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 539.67M 10.32B 26.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BRF S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.67

BRF S.A. currently has an average target price of $7.5, suggesting a potential downside of -18.74%. The peers have a potential upside of 13.03%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, BRF S.A. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BRF S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRF S.A. -3.23% 4.7% 13.59% 34.52% 40.61% 52.99% Industry Average 1.44% 8.63% 13.53% 31.51% 62.73% 60.46%

For the past year BRF S.A. has weaker performance than BRF S.A.’s rivals.

Liquidity

BRF S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, BRF S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. BRF S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BRF S.A.

Risk and Volatility

BRF S.A. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BRF S.A.’s competitors have beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BRF S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BRF S.A.’s rivals beat BRF S.A. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, PerdigÃ£o, Qualy, Chester, Perdix, and Paty brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, restaurants, and other institutional customers. BRF S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Itajai, Brazil.