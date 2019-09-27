BRF (BRFS) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Last Week Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Analysts

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by BidaskScore to a Buy rating in a a report sent to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 21.20% above currents $96.37 stock price. Copa Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CPA in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James upgraded the shares of CPA in report on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. See Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $127.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $119.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $122.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Overweight 105.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Underperform;In-Line 77.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 3.89M shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – PETROS HAS NO INTEREST IN EXIT BRF: MENDES; 07/03/2018 – Brazilian chicken firms fight China’s dumping claim; 11/05/2018 – BRF: THERE’S NO DISCUSSION ABOUT CAPITALIZATION, FOLLOW-ON; 05/03/2018 – BRF WAS NOTIFIED OF SUSPENSION OF SOME EXPORTS FROM 3 PLANTS; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS POWER STRUGGLES DESTROY VALUE IN THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – RISK OF A DIVIDED BOARD AT BRF AFTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING WILL NOT PREVENT STRATEGIC CHANGES; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF LIKELY TO KEEP TOP EXECUTIVES IN THEIR POSTS AFTER ELECTION OF A NEW BOARD ON APRIL 26; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 19/04/2018 – BRF TO REVIEW PRODUCTION PLANNING AFTER EU DECISION

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Twst.com published: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ 2019 Tender Offer – Launch Press Release – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ Sale of SATS – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.73 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.29 million for 118.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 97.84 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.