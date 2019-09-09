Brave Warrior Advisors Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Decreased as Stock Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Has Increased by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 552,950 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 2.26 million shares. Bluestein R H Co invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited reported 6,169 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,521 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 4,441 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma invested in 0.08% or 60,977 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudock Capital Grp Lc reported 100 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical reported 46,746 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability owns 26,582 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors invested in 13,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 165,126 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Electronic Arts Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $265.32 million for 5.92 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $197.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 2,360 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 2,637 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,584 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Assetmark accumulated 3,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 49,334 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 38,298 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 17,835 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 3,105 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 377,473 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,852 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 80,512 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc has 11,580 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 6,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.22% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).