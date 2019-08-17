Brave Warrior Advisors Position in Lennar (LEN) Has Upped by $10.48 Million; Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $37.31 Million; Shares Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.39 million, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.59M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 634,291 shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.95% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 8,589 shares. 9,601 were accumulated by Campbell Com Inv Adviser Ltd Com. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Millennium Llc owns 216,633 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 535,438 shares. Opaleye Management holds 205,000 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 3,493 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 23,768 shares. Legal & General Grp Public reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 10,796 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,774 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,400 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Nj has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).