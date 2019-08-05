Brave Warrior Advisors Maintains Holding in D R Horton (DHI); Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut Holding by $9.95 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 255,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, down from 310,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.97M shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.06% or 11,777 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17.56 million shares. 3,700 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Senator Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.85 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 37.52 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 162,050 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pggm Invs owns 432,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 14,235 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 15,730 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Calamos Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Utah Retirement Sys reported 64,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greenhaven Associate has invested 6.28% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

