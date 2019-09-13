Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $3.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Maintained by Bell State Bank & Trust

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 29,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.94 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 3.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 347,055 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

