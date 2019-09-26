Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered By $679,959 Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) Sentiment Is 4.5

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 15,813 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 1.27 million shares with $54.65M value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 1.60M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 2 decreased and sold stock positions in Wellesley Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 299,644 shares, up from 126,436 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wellesley Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 0.38% above currents $52.47 stock price. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by JMP Securities. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Llc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blair William Il owns 28,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 60 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Account Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 92,525 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Waterfront Capital Limited Liability Co reported 46,907 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shaker Invs Ltd Com Oh has 32,107 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 20,287 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.15% or 1.51M shares. Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 128,934 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 11,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank reported 69,104 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 5,283 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.26 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $79.59 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.

