Brave Warrior Advisors Lifted Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding; Whitman Education Group (WIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.81

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 12.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 140,439 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 1.28M shares with $53.09 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $17.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 7.38M shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Whitman Education Group Inc (WIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 123 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 68 reduced and sold positions in Whitman Education Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 39.34 million shares, up from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Whitman Education Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 76 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 502,753 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Sylebra Hk Co Ltd holds 8.28% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. for 1.16 million shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 2.27 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 4.28% invested in the company for 312,546 shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.92% in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., a Israel-based fund reported 833,289 shares.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.08% stake. Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Com Nj stated it has 4.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 7,695 are owned by Homrich Berg. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com accumulated 20,218 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 67,694 shares. 78,375 are owned by Cannell Peter B &. California-based Miracle Mile Limited Company has invested 0.25% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Windward Mngmt Comm Ca, California-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 7.96M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0% stake. Boston Ptnrs holds 29,400 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 49,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 183,805 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 14.

