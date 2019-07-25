Brave Warrior Advisors Increases Stake in Antero Res (AR); Bank Of America Has Trimmed Holding in Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) as Valuation Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.425 during the last trading session, reaching $4.495. About 8.35M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 275,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 2.42M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 47,148 shares to 259,634 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (NYSE:GBAB) by 59,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,080 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,857 shares. 25,841 were reported by First National Tru. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management stated it has 6,282 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sather Gp Inc reported 32,865 shares. reported 50.85M shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 3,132 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 408,687 shares. Klingenstein Fields Comm holds 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 36,925 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 50,631 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co accumulated 10,489 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 0.28% or 33,597 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 263,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 53,550 were accumulated by Axa. Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Co Ma holds 28.59 million shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability holds 38,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc accumulated 10.67M shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 72,914 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 165,971 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 698,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,769 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 13,442 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.7% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 389,575 shares.