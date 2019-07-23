Brave Warrior Advisors Increases Position in Antero Res (AR); As Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Share Price Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed by $394,200 Its Position

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 11.29M shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 67,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 4.06 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HST’s profit will be $400.07M for 8.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 164,408 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Rampart Inv invested in 18,348 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 1.45M shares. Muzinich & Com Inc stated it has 5,663 shares. 196,149 are owned by Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp. Patten Gru accumulated 46,791 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bowling Portfolio Management, Ohio-based fund reported 37,933 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 639,373 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 104,352 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 9,500 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 1.21M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 63,053 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Grp Inc Holdings (Cayman) Ltd invested 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 193,764 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 13,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Communications has 7,457 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 579,627 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 106,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 8.45M shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $150,160 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. Shares for $102,012 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, March 13. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

