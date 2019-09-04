Brave Warrior Advisors Increased By $15.12 Million Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 189,030 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 2.46 million shares with $197.75M value, up from 2.27M last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 300,694 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Among 3 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $421.75’s average target is 8.61% above currents $388.3 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. See O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) latest ratings:

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. The insider LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought 150 shares worth $55,250.

The stock increased 1.16% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $388.3. About 267,541 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 27,316 shares. Natixis Advsr L P reported 17,174 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 2,423 shares. Peoples Finance Ser has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 20,311 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Freestone Capital Ltd reported 640 shares stake. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Com holds 6,113 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 16,424 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.12% or 55,840 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Corp reported 66 shares stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 27,415 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 152 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 830 shares.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.71 billion. The firm provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service well-known provider service equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1,200 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 101,262 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,026 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 43,578 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 130 shares. Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 123,460 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 279 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 141 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parkwood Limited Liability Com owns 59,420 shares. Yorktown & Rech Co owns 3,500 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 7,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio.