Brave Warrior Advisors Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Lowered by $14.51 Million; As Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Stock Rose, Aureus Asset Management Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 3.58M shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.33 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,439 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).