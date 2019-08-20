Brave Warrior Advisors Has Trimmed The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $106.25 Million; Weber Alan W Maintains Stake in Gain Capital (GCAP)

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 91,093 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.86M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 5.30M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.80 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

