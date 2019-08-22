Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position By $15.12 Million; Oarsman Capital Cut Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Intel Corp. (INTC) stake by 17.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 11,317 shares as Intel Corp. (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 54,773 shares with $2.94M value, down from 66,090 last quarter. Intel Corp. now has $210.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 8.19M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 189,030 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 2.46 million shares with $197.75 million value, up from 2.27 million last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $10.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 876,087 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.71% above currents $46.99 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) stake by 12,820 shares to 87,719 valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) stake by 17,109 shares and now owns 107,520 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 18.40% above currents $79.18 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

