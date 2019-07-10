Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $15.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $663,897

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75 million, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 698,567 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,861 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 35,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.66M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford holds 0.05% or 20,432 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisor Lc has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Saturna Cap invested 1.28% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 198,100 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited accumulated 0.04% or 69,700 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.13% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 16,946 were reported by Strs Ohio. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 5,678 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 2,808 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Moreover, Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,500 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,024 shares to 9,779 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bear Note Sends Kraft Heinz Stock Toward Worst Close Ever – Schaeffers Research” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Drives Demonstration of 400GE Ecosystem for Hyperscale Data Centers With 10 Industry Leaders at Interop Tokyo – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.