Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Antero Res (AR) as Share Price Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43M, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $166,862 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 897,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 112,830 shares. Rdl Inc invested in 0.16% or 26,593 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,220 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 11.00 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.62% or 193,764 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 987,268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 257,923 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, S&Co has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4.41M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Caymus Cap LP reported 4.04M shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd has 0.12% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 27,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.10 million shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 60,577 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Personal Advsr reported 3.17M shares. Cetera Advisor Llc has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,779 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.45% stake. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,461 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company holds 113,057 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 34,295 shares. 181,145 are held by First Wilshire Secs Management. Hsbc Holding Pcl invested in 0.38% or 21.07 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.