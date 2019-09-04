Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $14.51 Million; Share Value Rose; Shareholder Chou Associates Management Raised Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.57M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 63,562 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 323,425 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 18,963 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 543 shares. Towerview Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,000 shares. 12 were reported by Pnc Fin Inc. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Tower (Trc) owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 589 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 36,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Vanguard Gp stated it has 231,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 557,726 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Chou Associates Inc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Nantahala Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Gru One Trading Lp owns 5,442 shares.