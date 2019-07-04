Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Sentiment Is 2

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 5.29M shares with $128.07M value, down from 5.89M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It's up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The funds in our database now have: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 91,334 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 59 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 106,700 shares.

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $323,382 for 60.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 2,248 shares traded. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has declined 40.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – THE JV COMPANY TO BE OWNED AS TO 66.6% AND 33.4% BY HENGLONG AND KYB CHINA, RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive Sees FY Rev $520M; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC CAAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $510 MLN; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – PURSUANT TO THE JV CONTRACT, TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF THE JV COMPANY IS RMB960 MLN; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive Cash and Cash Equivalents, Pledged Cash and Short-Term Investments Were $125.7M as of Dec 31

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $77.94 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.