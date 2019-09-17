Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Stake by $12.61 Million; Qs Investors Decreased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $1.82 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 262,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.53 million, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 3.65M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,517 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 35,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 2.61M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Co Na holds 0.1% or 6,482 shares in its portfolio. 2,059 are held by Capstone Financial. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 59,410 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 746,858 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.54% or 21,739 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bluestein R H & reported 2.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.47 million shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 3,165 shares. Adage Prns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 747,674 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Trustco Natl Bank N Y invested in 0.25% or 1,663 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 23,365 shares to 66,365 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.52 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advsr Limited reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 59,649 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security reported 37,870 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 240,126 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Communication Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 148,809 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Lc accumulated 246,869 shares. 12,036 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea holds 0.02% or 109,650 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 4,739 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,541 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Advisory Svcs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 679 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.78M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.