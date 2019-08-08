Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding; Shorts at SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (BIOVF) Raised By 13.4%

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) had an increase of 13.4% in short interest. BIOVF’s SI was 1.29M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.4% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12908 days are for SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s short sellers to cover BIOVF’s short positions. It closed at $21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 213,785 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 3.64M shares with $178.55 million value, up from 3.42 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 2.61 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB , an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The Company’s core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Elocta and Alprolix for the treatment of haemophilia; and Ammonaps, Ammonul, and Ravicti for use in the genetics and metabolism diseases.

