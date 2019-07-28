Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $5.76 Million; Nbt Bank N A Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co New (DIS)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,322 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.