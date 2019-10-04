Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Antero Res (AR) Holding by $940,580 as Stock Declined; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Lowered by $3.67 Million Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 55,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 58,490 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 114,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99M, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 13.50 million shares traded or 24.32% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,946 was bought by RADY PAUL M. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,721 shares to 16,721 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 9,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).