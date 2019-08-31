Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $107.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Position in Sony (SNE) Has Decreased by $353,976

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 677,405 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 31,259 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 350,293 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief sets goals beyond the horizon; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 27/04/2018 – Sony back at top of its game with near $7bn record profit; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 23/03/2018 – Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares to 41,865 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Investing In Sony: A Great Business Trading At An Attractive Price – Forbes” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s D23 turns to blockbuster film slate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sony Earnings: Why SNE Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $266.62M for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.