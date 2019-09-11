Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Nucor (NUE) Position by $501,352

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 1.73M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 10.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares to 30,944 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $290.59 million for 12.93 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Van Eck Associates Corp reported 55,687 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 48,146 shares. Kames Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 154,549 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department accumulated 1,830 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 3,143 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 18,496 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 32,273 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 40,042 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 379,536 shares stake. 88,011 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Hartford Management Co accumulated 50,245 shares. Braun Stacey has 29,248 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Main Street Rech Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fosun Int Ltd reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Incorporated accumulated 17,178 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd owns 255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198,326 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16.12 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 241,991 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,585 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Factory Mutual Company has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,158 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 1,931 are owned by Lateef Inv Management L P. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 140,439 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.