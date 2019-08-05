Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $14.51 Million; Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lafayette Investments Increased Its Position

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 15,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07M, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.59M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $209.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019.