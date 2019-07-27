Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Boston Research & Management Stake in General Mills Com (GIS) Has Raised by $677,280 as Stock Value Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.30M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,611 were accumulated by Security Tru. Patten Grp has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mirae Asset accumulated 490,418 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fincl Architects invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amer National Bank reported 1,600 shares. 5,919 are owned by Essex Services. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has 0.62% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,840 shares. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 23,764 shares. Compton Management Inc Ri invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc owns 44,902 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 27,000 shares. Savant Cap Ltd has 6,964 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

