Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $674,458; Shares Rose; Boston Family Office Decreased Its Hologic (HOLX) Position by $521,760 as Stock Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 35,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 46,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 1.15 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 10.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 09/05/2018 – SINGAPORE PREMIER LEE COMMENTS ON MALAYSIA IN FACEBOOK UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.35M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated stated it has 9,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 42,400 shares. Sei invested in 164,082 shares or 0.03% of the stock. World Asset Incorporated accumulated 15,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 392,204 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.04% or 18.51 million shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 451,943 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,668 shares. Domini Impact Investments Lc has 4.39% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares to 141,163 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hologic Acquires Approximately 46% of Shares in SuperSonic Imagine, a French Innovator in Ultrasound Medical Imaging – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LabCorp’s (LH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Fall – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stryker (SYK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.