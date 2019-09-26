Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.99 Million; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Market Valuation Declined, Twin Securities Raised Position

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 1.45M shares traded or 253.97% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 28,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.22 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,312 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 499,515 shares. 570 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Roundview Capital has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blair William Il accumulated 199,358 shares. Cna Corporation invested in 3% or 206,289 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 135,189 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,523 shares. 273,006 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability reported 100,818 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability holds 54,923 shares. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 103 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Avoid Aurora Cannabis Stock, Both Before and After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.