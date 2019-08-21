Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $13.98 Million; Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Market Valuation Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Increased by $24.01 Million Its Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 10.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40 million shares as the company's stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 1.71M shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 38,900 shares to 98,865 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,550 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by:

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsr Inc owns 13,215 shares. Boston Prtn reported 19.05 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.69 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Limited Com invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,788 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 85,437 shares stake. Fagan Assoc holds 1.17% or 43,909 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Gru holds 3.63M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 63,957 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 18,525 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 18,981 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 14,906 shares. 212,671 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. Dana Investment Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).