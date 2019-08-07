Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $14.51 Million; Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined While Conning Raised Its Holding

Conning Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 50,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 615,613 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.36 million, up from 564,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.61 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 1.76 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 834,480 shares to 11.94 million shares, valued at $105.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,717 shares to 83,627 shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 13,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,430 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

