Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $107.13 Million as Market Value Rose; Teradyne (TER) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $1.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 39,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 328,834 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 289,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 863,827 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 1.94 million shares traded or 172.22% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10,468 shares to 765,685 shares, valued at $54.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,850 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 3,103 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 61,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 192,815 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 516,752 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.06% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 285,377 were reported by D E Shaw Com. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 74,538 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2,568 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd owns 11,417 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 162 shares. Synovus has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Paradigm Capital has invested 0.44% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76 million for 7.19 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

