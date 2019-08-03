Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $14.51 Million; As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Value Rose, Wedgewood Partners Has Lifted Holding by $3.18 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.60M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 1.17M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 129,493 shares to 525,139 shares, valued at $49.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 178,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. The insider Kass Jordan T sold $125,487. Shares for $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. Freeman Angela K. sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189. 1,202 shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, worth $99,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 2.17M shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,309 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bank reported 9,470 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fort LP invested in 0.42% or 23,867 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 30,788 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 634 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc reported 17,460 shares. 5,567 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 64,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 43,175 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% or 19,524 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).