Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Its Antero Res (AR) Holding as Share Price Declined; Xylem Com (XYL) Share Value Declined While Appleton Partners Lifted Position by $378,895

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 61,224 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 56,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44 million shares traded or 89.50% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.75 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99 million, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 14.13 million shares traded or 30.06% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,965 shares to 135,872 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,314 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Shares for $50,085 were bought by RADY PAUL M. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million.

