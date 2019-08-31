Brave Warrior Advisors Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $13.98 Million; Account Management Has Lowered Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $4.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,562 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.37 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.35% or 12,300 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.81 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil holds 0.58% or 5.92M shares. California-based Rnc Cap has invested 2.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elkhorn Ptnrs LP holds 0.52% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.05% or 4,290 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 950,521 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 71,075 shares. Security Natl Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 73,816 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin holds 0% or 8,230 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 506,153 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 0.05% or 15,039 shares. At Bancshares owns 8,992 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 941,163 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tiger Eye Capital Lc stated it has 11,024 shares. Asset Advsr Limited reported 73,810 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Mgmt Ltd Nj reported 4.19% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 95,000 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,220 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Park Oh has invested 0.3% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

