Brave Asset Management Upped Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS); Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holder Rk Asset Management Cut Position by $432,796

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 351,021 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 513,987 shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 738 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 57,492 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.06% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 45,545 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 140,186 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,195 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,149 shares. 199,488 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 18,522 were reported by Jensen Investment. Luminus Mngmt Limited Company invested in 686,847 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Wall Street dips as rate cut expectations relax – Reuters” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “China tech bonds reward investors as trade war fears ebb – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL also bought $154,909 worth of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.38% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Westwood Inc holds 39,771 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parsec Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Hahn Cap Management Llc invested in 0% or 445,429 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,300 shares. American Century Companies reported 130,513 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,905 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 11,397 shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 93,163 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 46,821 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 16,950 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 231,213 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 704,699 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 2.03M shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Zacks.com” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Zacks.com published: “SEI (SEIC) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Invest in Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $122.11M for 17.72 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.