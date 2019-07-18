Brave Asset Management Upped Freeport (FCX) Holding; Sino-global Shipping America LTD (SINO) Sentiment Is 0.67

Sino-global Shipping America LTD (SINO) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold their equity positions in Sino-global Shipping America LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 1,287 shares, down from 118,720 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sino-global Shipping America LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2290.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 271,398 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 283,248 shares with $3.65 million value, up from 11,850 last quarter. Freeport now has $16.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 18.01 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping agency and inland transportation management services in the United States, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Australia, and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.92 million. The Company’s shipping agency services include loading/discharging and protective services. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 6.64% or $0.0498 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 13,122 shares traded. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) has declined 39.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SINO News: 12/03/2018 – SINO-GLOBAL REPORTS PRICING OF $3M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 M Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering

