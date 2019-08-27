Brave Asset Management Trimmed American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $311,000 as Shares Rose; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 361,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, up from 333,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 3.89M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,500 shares to 289,362 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,500 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Limited Com has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca reported 14,045 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,628 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 787,803 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 3.04 million shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Llc holds 571 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Mngmt Group owns 2,577 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5.96M shares. 410 are owned by Winch Advisory Limited Liability. 2,754 were reported by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.25 million shares. Blue Edge Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,824 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Llc has 68,658 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc invested in 12,200 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 271,198 shares to 279,207 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 241,793 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,691 shares. 13,263 are owned by Caprock Gp Inc. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 11,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,133 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 17,287 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Com holds 9,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 100,443 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.14% or 168,035 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 2,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

