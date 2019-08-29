Brave Asset Management Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Trimmed by $311,000 as Market Value Rose; Vertex One Asset Management Has Upped M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding by $750,404

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 150,279 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 2.08 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

