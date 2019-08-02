Brave Asset Management Raised Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position by $405,630; Exelon (EXC) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 7.85 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 20,413 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 526,623 shares traded or 11.80% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares to 28,967 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

