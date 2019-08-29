Brave Asset Management Raised Its Freeport (FCX) Holding; Microstrategy Has 0.77 Sentiment

Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 63 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 82 trimmed and sold equity positions in Microstrategy Inc. The funds in our database now own: 6.76 million shares, down from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Microstrategy Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 62 Increased: 43 New Position: 20.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2290.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 271,398 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 283,248 shares with $3.65M value, up from 11,850 last quarter. Freeport now has $12.99B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 14.50M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 6.31% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated for 207,619 shares. Clearline Capital Lp owns 71,486 shares or 5.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 2.59% invested in the company for 35,200 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 2.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. It has a 53.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 56.42% above currents $8.95 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ing Groep Nv reported 138,435 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 32.38M were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Pitcairn reported 0.06% stake. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 17,378 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 33,240 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 21.73M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). United Automobile Association accumulated 574,825 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd has invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bp Plc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 152,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 94,131 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 32,010 shares.

