Brave Asset Management Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position by $375,830; Market Valuation Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Value Rose While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 11.76 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 8,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 9,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 17,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 743,924 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,839 shares to 41,044 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associates Lp reported 4.66% stake. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 839 shares. 50,461 are owned by Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri. Alliancebernstein LP reported 14.52M shares. Mirador Prns LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Counselors holds 1.08% or 168,006 shares. 12.09 million are owned by Greenhaven Associate. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 233,339 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 18.64M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company owns 14,599 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 45,606 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 11,420 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 69,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Continental Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 43,477 shares to 61,213 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Synovus Fincl holds 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 23,614 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0% or 9,510 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,575 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 876,261 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Com has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 0.51% or 16,742 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.18% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Intrust Commercial Bank Na stated it has 1,309 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.02% or 14,100 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 39,553 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,029 are held by Cim Lc. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 35,163 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Capital Mgmt has 2.56% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

