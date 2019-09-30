Brave Asset Management Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position by $375,830; Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Its Peapack (PGC) Stake by $901,376; Market Value Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 21,581 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 4.46M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Cap Management reported 36,158 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2,580 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 463,143 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 782,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Addison Cap Communication owns 0.28% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 14,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 19,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endicott Mngmt accumulated 500,000 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The New York-based Mendon has invested 0.14% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock reported 1.25 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,910 shares to 107,667 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 18,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,544 shares to 273,869 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,922 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).