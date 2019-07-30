Brave Asset Management Raised By $3.26 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Position; Shorts at Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Raised By 5.65%

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 2290.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired 271,398 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 283,248 shares with $3.65M value, up from 11,850 last quarter. Freeport now has $16.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 739,078 shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) had an increase of 5.65% in short interest. ALPN’s SI was 31,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.65% from 30,100 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s short sellers to cover ALPN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 515 shares traded. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has declined 26.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ALPN News: 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 61km N of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments Announces Completion Of Reorganization Of Assets From Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC Into The Aberdeen Funds Trust And New Investment Advisory Agreements With Three Closed-End Funds; 20/03/2018 – ALPINE TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AOD), ALPINE GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AGD) and ALPINE GLOBAL PREMIER PROPE; 16/03/2018 – Alpine Unveils Cybersecurity Certification Exam Pass Guarantee; 09/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Precautionary Boil Water Advisories Lifted for North Scituate Elementary School, Alpine Nursing Home, and; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – HK FUND OASIS MANAGEMENT SUBMITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR JAPAN’S ALPINE ELECTRONICS, INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO DIRECTORS AND PAYMENT OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 55km NNE of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Alpine Electronics 6816.T -2017/18 group results

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 60,359 shares to 46,789 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,197 shares and now owns 28,967 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 17,378 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 32,603 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.1% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.18 million shares. Meridian Counsel, a California-based fund reported 28,398 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 450,571 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 1,422 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 13,812 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 283,248 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc reported 15,493 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 513,478 shares. National Insurance Tx reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.10 million shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16 target.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 was made by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, June 7 the insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. $1.74M worth of stock was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN), The Stock That Dropped 43% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kite exits research collaboration with Alpine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adaptimmune and Alpine Immune Sciences Announce Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Next-Generation SPEAR T-Cell Products – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diving Into Biotech With BioSci Capital Partners (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.