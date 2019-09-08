Brave Asset Management Position In J2 Global (JCOM) Was Has Boosted; Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Stock Price Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted by $360,000 Its Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 326,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 340,419 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,689 shares. 16,695 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Cove Street Ltd Liability stated it has 56,515 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0% or 442 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 58,810 shares. 146 are owned by Carroll Assocs. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,923 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 532,549 shares. Citigroup owns 39,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 4.22 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Coast Ltd Liability reported 51,799 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 10,754 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,967 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 11,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 11 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 8,160 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 214,235 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 71,621 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 185,045 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 30,968 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 46,087 shares. Brookstone has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Goldman Sachs holds 289,993 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 2,438 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 63,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 24,208 shares in its portfolio.