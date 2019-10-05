Brave Asset Management Maintains Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Lowered by $420,000

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 270,541 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP – ON APRIL 24, KITE REALTY GROUP LP, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 28, 2016; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: A source from the #KRG Council of Ministers told #Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday that the vote will take place; 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: The KRG Prime Minister @PMBarzani sets parliamentary and presidential elections date in the; 10/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N – COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR A NEW CFO

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares to 3,331 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 50,000 shares to 199,100 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KRG’s profit will be $33.60 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Kite Realty Group Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.