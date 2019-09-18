Brave Asset Management Maintains Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); City Holding Company Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 1.83M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.68. About 900,566 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds Goldman Sachs; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 19/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Adds China Merchants Bank

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.78 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,973 shares to 16,995 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

