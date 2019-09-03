Brave Asset Management Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Crown Holdings Has 0.95 Sentiment

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 138 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 146 sold and decreased stock positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 54.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4,281 shares with $1.63M value, down from 9,429 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Management accumulated 341 shares or 0% of the stock. Portland Advsr Lc holds 1,367 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Management owns 1,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 5,575 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement holds 2,873 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 2,023 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Management stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Oak Cap Lc has 2,149 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1,075 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 0.12% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Courage Miller Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 814 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1,873 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.36% or 3.09 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 2,500 shares to 6,000 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 271,198 shares and now owns 279,207 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.83 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $210.65 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.26M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.