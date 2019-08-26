Brave Asset Management Lowered Celgene (CELG) Stake By $796,180; Last Week The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Analysts

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 39.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 8,470 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Brave Asset Management Inc holds 13,195 shares with $1.25M value, down from 21,665 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Among 6 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cheesecake Factory has $5300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.83’s average target is 23.00% above currents $37.26 stock price. Cheesecake Factory had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, May 2. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $4200 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. See The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake’s (CAKE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CAKE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cheesecake Factory Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,538 activity. $97,589 worth of stock was bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B on Monday, August 12. Ames Edie A bought $31,635 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 7 CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 126 shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 939,055 shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 15.83 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 38,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 17,398 shares. Gagnon Limited Co holds 0.18% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 16,596 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 4,900 shares. Blair William & Il has 17,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 78,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel has 0.04% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Btim Corporation stated it has 0.31% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,337 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,400 are held by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 69,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 452,413 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.44% or 36,500 shares. Regions has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Among 4 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.75’s average target is 6.13% above currents $93.99 stock price. Celgene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Havens Advsr holds 7.76% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. 185,150 are owned by Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp. Granite Investment Prtn Lc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manikay Partners Ltd owns 969,000 shares or 11.28% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,437 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc holds 4,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And accumulated 16,300 shares. 10,807 were accumulated by Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Com. Jacobs Ca has 0.44% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,220 shares. The Massachusetts-based North Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lpl Ltd has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 3,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sun Life accumulated 0.02% or 1,193 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 65,490 shares.