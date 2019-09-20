Brave Asset Management Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 10.12M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 1.29M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,361 shares to 2,176 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,044 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $676.26 million for 18.98 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.